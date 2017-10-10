Stats NZ CEO welcomes demolition announcement

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 12:04

Government Statistician and Chief Executive, Liz MacPherson has welcomed an end to the uncertainty regarding the future of Statistics House in Wellington.

CentrePort has confirmed that Statistics House will be demolished.

"This announcement by CentrePort means we can draw a line under our past connection with Statistics House," Ms MacPherson said. "Stats NZ staff have been progressively moving on, both physically and mentally, from Statistics House after the quake 11 months ago."

"We will be forever thankful that the quake happened just after midnight last November when nobody was in the building, rather than at midday during the work week," she said.

Stats NZ was fully insured and is still working with insurers to determine a settlement.

"I’m glad that lessons have been learnt from the Kaikoura quake that will help make office buildings in New Zealand safer in future," Ms MacPherson said.

Stats NZ staff have occupied other buildings in central Wellington since late 2016 and have leases in place for at least another year.

The Government Property Group (GPG) is now looking more broadly at accommodation for Wellington-based agencies, including Stats NZ.