Monthly Inflation Gauge: Early rumblings?

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 12:47

Prices in the ANZ Monthly Inflation Gauge lifted 0.4% m/m in September and are up 2.8% y/y. The Underlying Ex-housing Gauge increased 0.2% in the month and is up a subdued 0.9% y/y.

Electricity made the largest upwards contribution. Accommodation services, purchase of housing costs, health insurance, telecommunication services and rents rounded out the top six places.

ANZ Senior Economist Philip Borkin said, "While the housing group was again the main positive contributor, we do note that other groups within the gauge showed tentative signs of life. Prices outside of housing have tended to undershoot headline growth, but we appear to be seeing persistent growth in the Underlying Ex-housing Gauge emerging. That said, it is still a mixed picture.

"It is a story that needs to be watched. However, it’s more a case of making us more alert at the sub-component level, as opposed to drawing strong conclusions about the path of aggregate inflation."

Additional detail:

- Quarterly growth in the headline gauge rose from 0.6% to 0.8%, which is higher than normal for a September quarter. It points to the prospect of a solid non-tradable inflation print when the official Q3 CPI figures are released on 17 November.

- Quarterly growth lifted from 0.3% to 0.5% for the Underlying Ex-housing Gauge - the highest since October 2013.

- The headline Gauge lifted 0.4% m/m in seasonally adjusted terms, while the Underlying Ex-housing Gauge was up 0.1% m/m seasonally adjusted. So there was not much to see in the month once housing is stripped out, though there are some signs of life in non-housing inflation on a quarterly basis.

- Of the 36 groups in the Gauge, 10 rose, three fell and 23 remained unchanged.