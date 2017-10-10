Voting for Fonterra elections and annual meeting resolutions underway

|
Voting is now open for the 2017 Fonterra Board of Directors’ Elections, the Shareholders’ Councillor Elections in 10 wards, and six Annual Meeting resolutions.
This year Shareholders have the opportunity to elect three Fonterra Directors. The three candidates are Independent Nomination process candidates Brent Goldsack, Andy Macfarlane and John Monaghan. Each candidate requires Shareholder support of over 50% of votes to be elected.
Fonterra Shareholders have the opportunity to meet and ask questions of the Director candidates at the seven Directors’ Election Candidate meetings which run from Monday, 16 October to Thursday, 19 October 2017.
The dates and locations are set out as follows:
Date / Time / Location / Venue
Monday, 16 October / 10.30am / Invercargill / Ascot Park Hotel, corner of Tay Street and Racecourse Road
Monday, 16 October / 7pm / Ashburton / Ashburton Hotel, 11/35 Racecourse Road, Allenton
Tuesday, 17 October / 10.30am / Palmerston North / Palmerston North Convention Centre, 354 Main Street
Tuesday, 17 October / 7pm / Stratford / Stratford Golf Club, Pembroke Road East
Wednesday, 18 October / 11am / Rotorua / Novotel Hotel, Lake End, Tutanekai Street
Wednesday, 18 October / 7pm Hamilton / Mystery Creek Events Centre, 125 Mystery Creek Road
Thursday, 19 October / 11.30am / Whangarei / The Barge, 474 Maunu Road
Elections for the Fonterra Shareholders’ Council are required in 10 wards, as follows:
Ward Candidate
4 - Waikato West
Parmindar Singh
Ross Wallis
7 - Waipa
Kevin Monks
Andrew Reymer
8 - South Waikato
James Barron
Matt Clements
12 - Central Plateau
Kylie Leonard
Matt Pepper
13 - Central Taranaki
Noel Caskey
Mark Hooper
16 - Central Districts West
Robert Ervine
Johanna Wood
18 - Wairarapa
Craig Bowyer
John Stevenson
19 - Tasman/Marlborough
Sue Brown
Neil Sixtus
21 - Central Canterbury
Jessie Chan-Dorman
Graeme Smith
24 - Eastern Southland
Emma Hammond
Richard Peirce
The voting period runs from Tuesday, 10 October to 10.30am on Tuesday, 31 October 2017. The results will be determined and announced after the close of voting. All successful candidates take office at the close of the Annual Meeting.
Voting is also open for the Annual Meeting resolutions. Shareholders are being asked to vote on six ordinary business resolutions.
Shareholders can vote online, and via post in respect of both the Fonterra Elections and Annual Meeting resolutions until 10.30am on Tuesday, 31 October 2017.
Shareholders can also vote in person or via proxy for only the Annual Meeting resolutions at the Annual Meeting being held on Thursday, 2 November 2017 at the Fonterra Whareroa site in Hawera.
Any queries regarding the Fonterra Elections should be directed to the Returning Officer on the Election Helpline freephone 0800 666 034.
