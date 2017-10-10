Cholmondeley Children's Centre announces new Chief Executive

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 14:52

Arron Perriam has this week commenced his role as Chief Executive of Cholmondeley Children’s Centre.

"Arron has been involved in the not-for-profit industry for 25 years, and is an ardent believer in the important role community organisations play in supporting a healthy society," says Board of Governance President Kerry Dellaca.

"We welcome Arron to Chomondeley, knowing that he brings with him a raft of experience gained in his most recent role as Business Operations Manager for the RÄtÄ Foundation."

Mr Perriam has also held senior roles at Foodstuffs, New Zealand Spinal Trust and the Salvation Army. He is also currently Board Chair of the Burwood Academy of Independent Living, and has recently been awarded the Institute of Directors Emerging Directors Award, part of which will see him as an intern on the Board of Pegasus Health.

He says he feels a real sense of privilege to be leading this iconic Canterbury charity which has been serving Canterbury children for almost 95 years.

"I’m looking forward to working with Cholmondeley’s talented team, operating in partnership with the community to make a radical and enduring difference in the lives of children and their families," he says.

"Unfortunately, social deprivation and the vulnerability of children is not abating. The demand on Cholmondeley’s services is greater than ever before and we have a unique and critical role to play in our community."

The RÄtÄ Foundation, where Mr Perriam has worked since 2014, has many synergies with Cholmondeley, and he will be a perfect fit, says its Chief Executive Louise Edwards.

"We’re pleased that Cholmondeley Children’s Centre will benefit from Arron’s skills and experience as he serves the Canterbury community," says Ms Edwards.

Cholmondeley provides short-term emergency and planned respite care to children in times of family stress or crisis, and its services are 70% community funded.

Mr Perriam commenced his role on 9th October 2017.

"My door is always open - and I would welcome the opportunity to talk further with Cholmondeley supporters from every corner of the community. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch," he says.