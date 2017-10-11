North Island accommodation quieter in August - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 10:30

This August, a fall in domestic guest nights in the North Island caused a relatively flat month for New Zealand accommodation, Stats NZ said today. National guest nights for the month were 0.3 percent lower than August 2016.

"Increases in domestic guest nights in the South Island, and modest increases in international guest nights in both islands, weren't enough to offset the North Island’s decrease in domestic guest nights this August," accommodation statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said.

Guest nights spent in the North Island dropped 3.6 percent from August last year, driven by a 5.8 percent fall in domestic guest nights. In contrast, guest nights in the South island were 4.8 percent higher than August 2016, driven by a rise in domestic guest nights.

Guest nights fell the most in Auckland, Wellington, and the Waikato. In the South Island the biggest regional increases were in Canterbury, Nelson/Marlborough/Tasman, and the West Coast.

For the year ended August 2017, 39 million guest nights were spent in short-term commercial accommodation, an increase of 1.1 million on the previous August year.