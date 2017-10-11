Serko and GTA strike strategic partnership to enhance hotel content

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 10:48

Serko Ltd. (SKO.NZ), a leader in online travel booking and expense management for business, today announced a new strategic partnership with Gullivers Travel Associates (GTA), a world leader in the provision of accommodation and travel services. The agreement, along with a number of others signed this year, supports Serko’s strategy of increasing content revenue and makes Serko one of the single largest hotel metasearch platforms for corporate programs.

The partnership gives Serko customers access to tens of thousands of GTA’s unique hotel suppliers and the ability to book their own negotiated rates, as well as GTA’s exclusive discounted rates, through Serko Online, serko.travel, and the soon-to-be-launched premium platform, Zeno.

Darrin Grafton, Serko CEO, said: "This is a really important partnership for Serko and lays another major foundation for Serko’s global expansion. We see this as more than just a hotel content partnership but a strategic initiative as part of our Zeno vision to bring measurable direct and indirect benefits to our clients through hotel content as well as additional value-added services."

John Stucci, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Pacific at GTA commented, "We are very excited about our strategic partnership with Serko. Serko is a leader in business travel booking technology and services in this region and is expanding globally. GTA and the Hotelbeds Group are determined to build on our position as the global B2B leader in the provision of travel product and services. We strongly believe our provision of contracted rates from accommodation, transfers and tour providers in 190 countries, combined with our 24/7 global traveller and agent support teams will deliver real value to Serko’s customers and their business travellers."