Adobe appoints Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 13:02

Adobe has appointed experienced business leader Suzanne Steele as Managing Director for the company’s operations in Australia and New Zealand. Steele will join Adobe in late November 2017 reporting to Paul Robson, President of Adobe Asia Pacific.

Robson said: "Adobe ANZ is at the forefront of a market where no industry is immune from digital disruption. We are focused on supporting our customers to deliver exceptional experiences, and excited by the opportunities to expand our market position and take our business to new levels.

"Suzanne brings extensive experience to our committed team; she is a customer-centric leader who understands the importance of client relationships to competitive differentiation and growth."

Steele will join Adobe ANZ from Experian where for the past two years she has led the ANZ operations as Managing Director, with proven success in driving high-performance, increased engagement and business results.

Steele brings 25+ years’ experience in leading and motivating management teams across data, software and analytics businesses, with her work abroad in North America, the UK and Singapore including senior roles at Visa Europe, CACI London and Morgan Stanley.

Steele said: "I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Adobe team, I am energized by the momentum in the business and the opportunity that is before us in this market. I look forward to working alongside our customers and our people to deliver exceptional outcomes and expand our market position."

Steele’s appointment follows the news that Chris Skelton, current Managing Director for Adobe ANZ, has decided to leave the company.

Robson said: "Our ANZ business has enjoyed significant growth and maturity under Chris’ leadership, and has a committed team in place focused on expanding our market leadership as well as delivering the best experiences for our customers. We are thankful to Chris for his significant contributions and wish him all the best."