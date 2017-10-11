Gallagher Bassett Australia celebrate 20th anniversary

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 14:57

Gallagher Bassett’s Australian operations celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2017. In 1997, Gallagher Bassett (GB) pioneered the first third-party administrator (TPA) model in Australia.

"We saw a tremendous potential in the Workers’ Compensation market in Australia, and it really emboldened us to move forward," said Russ Parsons, Chairman of GB International.

"We were encouraged by governmental organisations in Australia who wanted the skills a TPA could bring to the marketplace." he said.

Today, GB has offices in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, and has expanded into New Zealand as well, with offices in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton and Napier.

Looking ahead to the next 20 years, they see even more room for growth.

The company is looking for further growth through acquisition across Australia and New Zealand, as well as expansion into Asian markets using Australia as a home base.

"It’s extremely energising, there are a lot of exciting opportunities." Mr Parsons said. John McNamara, Managing Director for GB Australia said he is proud to see how far GB has come.

"I think it’s safe to say that we wouldn’t have achieved half of what we have over the last 20 years if it wasn’t for the hard work of the talented individuals at GB," Mr McNamara said.

"I truly believe our people are our strength, and I take great pride in leading this fantastic team." he said.

