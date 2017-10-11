Farmers goes blue to break fundraising record

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 15:56

Generous customers and staff at 60 Farmers stores nationwide rallied together to raise $146,915 in two weeks for the Blue September campaign, the highest amount ever raised by the company in support of the annual Prostate Cancer Foundation campaign.

2017 marks the third year that Farmers stores have been involved in Blue September, with this year’s efforts surpassing previous results.

A nationwide ‘Blue Do’ on Thursday 14 September involved all staff who dressed up, decorated their stores, enjoyed special morning teas and lunches, and raised $15,000 on that day alone. Customers were invited to donate in store as they shopped.

Michael Power, Farmers Acting CEO, reinforced that the extent of the support goes beyond just fundraising.

"We are keen to raise customer awareness of prostate cancer and promote the positive influence family can play in encouraging men to get checked regularly with their health professional, thereby promoting early detection."

Prostate Cancer Foundation CEO Graeme Woodside said, "Blue September sponsors play a key role in spreading the awareness message about prostate cancer and raising funds. Among the top contributors for the last three years is Farmers and this year they raised the bar even further with an outstanding result.

"We applaud their deep commitment to this appeal, and our thanks goes to all the Farmers team and their customers for a significant contribution to the fight against the devastating effects of prostate cancer in Kiwi men and their families."

The Albany Westfield branch of Farmers raised the most money of any store nationwide, $7,320 in total, and Store Manager Lesley Rutherford attributes the successful fund raising to the culture of the store and personal interaction with customers.

"Our approach is to raise as much money as possible as we understand the importance of each dollar and our staff are aware that 100% of the money raised goes directly to the charity," said Mrs Rutherford. "We also celebrate individual donations by sincerely thanking in person our customers as many are very generous. We also take the time to engage with them as many know of someone who has been affected by this cancer."