E tu welcomes Emirates' exit from most trans-Tasman services

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 16:40

E tu, the union for aviation workers has welcomed today's announcement by Emirates that it is dropping flights out of Auckland to Melbourne and Brisbane.

The announcement follows Emirates' decision earlier this year to cease its service between Auckland and Sydney.

E tu's Head of Aviation, Kelvin Ellis says he expects local cabin crew to benefit as other airlines expand their trans-Tasman capacity.

"Emirates doesn't employ local cabin crew. It flies its staff in and out of New Zealand. So, we expect this should provide greater opportunities for New Zealand-based cabin crew," says Kelvin.

"We're hopeful that as Air New Zealand and Qantas subsidiary, Jet Connect expand their trans-Tasman operations, the result will be more work for cabin crew based in Auckland.

"So, this should be good for jobs," he says.