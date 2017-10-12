Chapman Tripp advises on acquisition of AJ Park's IP operations

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 08:30

Chapman Tripp is advising AJ Park on the acquisition of its intellectual property business by a publicly-listed Asia-Pacific IP group - the first deal of its kind in New Zealand.

ASX-listed IP services group IPH Limited (IPH) yesterday [11 October] announced its conditional agreement to acquire AJ Park’s IP operations for NZ$66.1m, adjusted for net debt and working capital. Chapman Tripp partner Josh Blackmore, assisted by solicitor Tom Jemson, advised on the deal.

"The first of its kind, the deal leverages recent changes to ownership regulations for patent attorneys in New Zealand, and represents a further step in the integration of the trans-Tasman patent attorney professions," Blackmore said.