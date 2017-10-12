Chapman Tripp advises on acquisition of AJ Park's IP operations

|
[ login or create an account ]
Chapman Tripp is advising AJ Park on the acquisition of its intellectual property business by a publicly-listed Asia-Pacific IP group - the first deal of its kind in New Zealand.
ASX-listed IP services group IPH Limited (IPH) yesterday [11 October] announced its conditional agreement to acquire AJ Park’s IP operations for NZ$66.1m, adjusted for net debt and working capital. Chapman Tripp partner Josh Blackmore, assisted by solicitor Tom Jemson, advised on the deal.
"The first of its kind, the deal leverages recent changes to ownership regulations for patent attorneys in New Zealand, and represents a further step in the integration of the trans-Tasman patent attorney professions," Blackmore said.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.