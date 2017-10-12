Muffin Break celebrate Halloween with tasty treats

|
We’ve got a trick to help you in the treat department.
Halloween is fast approaching and to celebrate, Muffin Break have two limited edition tasty treats that will leave you feeling sweet and superstitious on what promises to be the freakiest day of the year.
Put your sweet tooth to the test with these spooky spider web muffins made with Orange and Chocolate topping. Or opt for Chorizo and Pumpkin, a savoury treat with caramelised onion, this delicious muffin is frightfully good.
Available until 31 October. Chorizo and Pumpkin RRP $5.00, Halloween Orange RRP $4.00.
