Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Muffin Break celebrate Halloween with tasty treats

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 08:49

We’ve got a trick to help you in the treat department.

Halloween is fast approaching and to celebrate, Muffin Break have two limited edition tasty treats that will leave you feeling sweet and superstitious on what promises to be the freakiest day of the year.

Put your sweet tooth to the test with these spooky spider web muffins made with Orange and Chocolate topping. Or opt for Chorizo and Pumpkin, a savoury treat with caramelised onion, this delicious muffin is frightfully good.

Available until 31 October. Chorizo and Pumpkin RRP $5.00, Halloween Orange RRP $4.00.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.

Latest Business News

RSS

Most Popular Today

RSS

Personal Finance guides from guide2.co.nz

The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.

Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.

Connect with Voxy

Voxy on Google Plus     Join Voxy on Google+.

 

Credit Card Comparison TablesCompare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.