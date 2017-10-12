2018 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards entries open soon

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 08:30

With just over a week to go until entries open in the 2018 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards, organisers of the regional competitions are ready to host launch events.

General Manager Chris Keeping says the launch events provide an opportunity to find out more information about the Awards and which category they are eligible to enter.

Entries in the New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year, New Zealand Dairy Manager of the Year and New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the Year categories will be accepted online at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz from Friday 20 October.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors Fonterra Farm Source, Westpac, DairyNZ, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Honda Motorcycles, LIC, Meridian Energy, Ravensdown, DeLaval and industry partner Primary ITO.

Not every region is holding a launch event, with Bay Of Plenty choosing to have a prize for their region’s Early Bird entries instead, explains Mrs Keeping.

"If you enter the Bay Of Plenty regional awards before midnight on October 20, you’re in the draw to win a $300 Bunnings voucher, as well as being eligible for the national Earlybird prize."

Once again, there are generous travel voucher prizes up for grabs. An Earlybird Share Farmer of the Year entrant who enters the Awards before the Earlybird cut-off date of November 10 could win could win a $4,000 travel voucher, with $3,000 and $2,000 travel vouchers for Dairy Manager and Dairy Trainee of the year respectively.

Mrs Keeping says the first regional launch events will be held in Hawkes Bay/Wairarapa, Manawatu and Southland Otago on Wednesday 18th October, while launch events in other regions will be held over the next two weeks.

The launch events are typically a lot of fun and provide an opportunity to meet other potential entrants, organisers and sponsors and to learn about the awards from past entrants. The functions are very social, with no charge,and are at a time that makes it easy for farmers to attend.

More information on the launch events and Earlybird prizes are available at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz/regions.

Details of NZDIA Regional Launch events:

Auckland/Hauraki / November 2 11.00am / Supp No: 72063 / 1398 Tahuna Rd, Ohinewai

Waikato / October 25 6.00pm / Farm Source Cambridge

Bay of Plenty / October 20 11.00am / Farm Source Edgecumbe

Bay of Plenty / October 27 11.00am / Farm Source Opotiki

Bay of Plenty / November 4 11.00am / Farm Source Te Puke

Taranaki October 20 11.30am / Farm Source Inglewood, Kaponga, Waverly

Manawatu / October 18 7.00pm / Willowpark Tav Palmerston North

Hawkes Bay/Wairarapa / October 18 6.30pm / Farm Source Dannevirke

Hawkes Bay/Wairarapa October 24 6.30pm / RSA Caterton

Hawkes Bay/Wairarapa October 25 6.30pm / Farm Source Dannevirke

Southland/Otago / October 18 12.00pm / Rosebank Lodge Balclutha

Southland/Otago /October 19 6.30pm / Top Pub Winton