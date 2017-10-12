Collider announce new marketing workshop

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 08:39

The "Influencing with Integrity" workshop intends on demystifying the world of influencer marketing for both businesses and influencers.

The one day workshop will give business owners, and marketers practical tools and advice on how to grow their businesses and their bottom lines by working with YouTubers, bloggers, and social media users. The workshop will also help influencers navigate working with companies with a professional and authentic approach.

The workshop has been created in collaboration with blogger Lucy Revill of The Residents and Lucy says influencer marketing is a huge opportunity for local businesses and content producers.

"We have great companies in Wellington with unique stories that are perfect for sharing via YouTube, blogs, Instagram and Snapchat. We also have a lot of influencers and micro-influencers who aren't sure of how to navigate that give and take. Local businesses often feel like they don't know where to start when it comes to social media, let alone when it comes to getting a blogger or Instagrammer on board or what they expect," says Lucy.

As an influencer, Lucy sees the workshop as the perfect way for businesses and influencers to learn from each other, as well as other experts who have been there and done that.

Attendees will hear from experts Danijela Unkovich - nutritionist, health and wellness blogger and ambassador for SKIN by Ecostore; Rebecca Reed - experienced communicator, journalist and owner of Arriba PR and Ben Woodward - independent social media consultant; who through a mix of short presentations, panel discussions and case studies will guide attendees through everything from content creation to measuring success.

Influencing with Integrity is the first workshop being run as part of the recently announced Founders Central initiative, a programme created by BizDojo to build skills and support for Kiwi founders.

Collider Activation Manager Kate MacDonald is delighted to see Collider in its third year of operation.

"It is great to see a practical, hands-on workshop like this available to local businesses," says Kate.

Collider is a series of learning initiatives, events, and programming established by BizDojo in partnership with Wellington City Council to help local businesses grow.

Nick Shewring, co-founder of BizDojo, says marketing and profile raising continues to be a large pain point for scaling businesses.

"There is often a tension in the scaling businesses we work with day to day where they need their marketing to be agile, clever and ever developing, but taking time out to upskill themselves or their team to achieve this can be hard."

Nick has seen the benefit of influencer marketing first-hand while launching digital platform CoLo earlier this year. He says the workshop was designed with this tension in mind.

"I know how time-poor business owners can be, so when the team created this workshop we wanted to make sure that founders were given practical, useful skills they could deploy in their own work. We’ve kept the workshops to a small group to maximise collaboration and we’ve brought in experts who know the ins and outs of everything from setting up relationships to tracking success".

"The opportunity for startups, scale-ups and small businesses with influencer marketing is too big to ignore. Our goal is to get practical advice into the hands of those local businesses and content producers to maximise the opportunity ecosystem-wide."

Influencing with Integrity takes place at BizDojo Wellington on the 21st of October. Tickets are $60 per person and are available via Eventbrite.