TGH plans 40 room expansion for Novotel Tainui Hamilton hotel

The Novotel Tainui Hamilton hotel will undergo a 40-room expansion next year to serve the hotel’s growing customer base in the quality accommodation market.

The hotel is owned by Waikato-Tainui through its intergenerational investment arm Tainui Group Holdings (TGH).

Rukumoana Schaafhausen, Chair of Te Arataura, the executive committee of Waikato-Tainui says the expansion is a statement of confidence in the economic future of Hamilton, Waikato and the Iwi.

"With the recent growth of tourism to become New Zealand’s number one export earner, Waikato-Tainui is well placed with this 40-room expansion and other recent hotel investments to be part of this growth story and for our tribal members to take advantage of the new work opportunities which come with it," Ms Schaafhausen says.

TGH Chief Executive Chris Joblin says the $13 million investment by TGH, along with the company’s recent opening of the Puurua TGH Partner Centre in Hamilton’s Victoria Street, will make a significant contribution to the vitality of the Hamilton CBD.

"With the new extension, Novotel Tainui Hamilton will be to offer 217 contemporary rooms and suites to guests, ensuring Hamilton has a hotel offering of the quality and scale to match demand as the city grows as a business and visitor centre over the next few years," Mr Joblin says.

Novotel Tainui Hamilton, opened in 1999, has been the city’s pre-eminent hotel for the past 18 years.

Construction of the extra rooms is expected to start in mid-2018, with the extension scheduled to open by mid-

2019, and Mr Joblin says every effort will be made to minimise noise and visual disruption to guests and hotel operations.

The extension will have four levels with ten rooms per level, with the new rooms to be the same size and layout as typical rooms within the existing hotel.

"The building form and materials will, where possible, match the existing hotel for maximum visual appeal," he says.

Novotel Tainui Hamilton, operated by AccorHotels, is 4.5 star rated and Planet 21 certified. The hotel has a strong sustainability focus to its operations and offers complimentary parking for hybrid vehicles and free vehicle charging stations for guests.

Waikato-Tainui also owns the 126 room ibis Hamilton Tainui hotel, and at Auckland Airport, has a half share in the 263 room Novotel Auckland Airport, with a fourth hotel, Pullman Auckland Airport - Te Arikinui - (300 rooms) jointly under development with Auckland International Airport Ltd.

"This is an exciting time for the Iwi, Hamilton and the Waikato region, with a lot of development underway combined with the continued benefits of the ongoing tourism boom. We’re in a fortunate geographic position to provide overflow capacity for Auckland and help reinforce Hamilton as a potential economic hub for the future," Mr Joblin says.