Record number of dealers jumping on band-wagon in used vehicles

September 2017 saw the highest number of registered motor vehicle dealers for the eighth month running, stretching over 3,500 registered dealers. The confidence this shows in the motor vehicle industry predicts further growth moving forward.
Used car transaction numbers grew moderately around the country, up 1.6% on the previous year to date.
New car sales were also higher than September 2016 by around 1.5%. This was mainly caused by a large increase in the number of new vehicles sold into the rental vehicle market (23% higher than last year).
