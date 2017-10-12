Westpac ATMs offer Chinese language option

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 12:51

People using Westpac automatic teller machines will be able to choose a Simplified Chinese language option from next week.

The feature is being introduced on Monday (October 16) to coincide with the start of Chinese Language Week.

It will be available permanently on over 90 per cent of the bank’s network of more than 600 ATMs.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Marketing, Product and Transformation, Andy Kerr, says the bank is catering to a growing section of the community.

"More than 170,000 New Zealanders identified as ethnically Chinese in the 2013 census, up from 140,000 in 2006.

"Tourist numbers from China have also grown, to more than 400,000 visitors per year.

"Statistics like that suggest this new language choice will make everyday banking even easier for even more people."

Mr Kerr says all of the ATM functions have been translated.

"The same banking experience offered in English will be available in Simplified Chinese - whether it’s something simple like checking a balance, all the way through to making a deposit using one of our smart ATMs."

Te reo MÄori was introduced on Westpac ATMs in July 2016 and was followed by a dialect specific to Waikato-Tainui last month.

The latter is the first language option distinct to one iwi to be introduced on an ATM and Westpac is talking to other iwi about adding more dialects in the future.