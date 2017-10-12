ANZ Consumer Confidence: Not easily spooked

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 12:46

"New Zealand consumers appear to be a resilient lot," said ANZ Senior Economist Sharon Zollner.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index dipped slightly from 129.9 to 126.3, still a historically high level.

"History suggests consumers should be feeling a little spooked. A sharply weaker housing market typically sees consumers’ appetite to spend drop in tandem. Together with the uncertainty over government policy, one might think that consumers would be in a slightly grave mood.

"However, that does not appear to be the case. Sentiment is elevated, and increasingly diverging from hard spending data, which has been fairly ho-hum in recent months. While weaker housing is tricky, there are treats too: the labour market and household income growth are strong, and political horse-trading seems unlikely to result in fewer fiscal lollies.

"The question is whether consumers are putting their money where their mouth is. We suspect the ‘truth’ for consumption may lie somewhere in between very high surveyed confidence, and weak electronic card spending data (which does not cover the full gamut of consumption).

Our confidence composite gauge (which combines business and consumer sentiment) continues to indicate strong economic momentum, and is certainly suggesting fear is no handbrake on the economy at present."

October highlights:

- The seasonally adjusted index also fell by 4 points to 129.1.

- The Current Conditions Index fell 3.3 points to 124.0 while the Future Conditions Index eased 3.8 points to 127.8.

- Consumers feel wealthier. A net 15% feel better off than a year ago; while this is down from September’s 10-year high, it compares favourably with a 10-year average that is slightly negative. Views regarding consumers’ own financial situation in 12 months’ time eased slightly to +34 from +36.

- A net 34% believe it’s a good time to buy a major household item, little changed.

- Net optimism towards the economy one year out fell from +30 to +25, and for the five-year outlook, from +29 to +25.

- Inflation expectations lifted to 3.5% but remains in familiar ranges.

- National house price inflation expectations bounced a little to 3.5%. Expectations in Canterbury are now just 0.7% (previously 2.5%).