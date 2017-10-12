Decision to destroy stock is logical - Fed Farmers

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 14:53

Federated Farmers supports the Ministry for Primary Industries’ plan to depopulate properties where the debilitating cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis has been found.

The decision to destroy stock which have been in contact with affected animals is the only option which will ensure peace of mind for the rest of New Zealand’s dairy and beef farmers, Federated Farmers President Katie Milne says.

"We also support the continuation of strict movement controls on the remaining 13 properties that have been placed under Restricted Place Notices.

"These restrictions have significant implications for the people concerned, and all other farmers, so this action is essential to keep the option of eradication on the table."

M. bovis infected stock can be severely affected by the disease, causing pain and suffering.

"We recognise the disease has come at a significant emotional cost to the affected farming families and their animals. The process of culling whole herds will be very stressful for the people concerned.

"But the disease does not respond to treatment and cannot be vaccinated against. Culling is the only logical option to prevent ongoing suffering of the animals."

From a national perspective, our size, relatively low population and geographic isolation gives us the ability to manage and attempt to eradicate biosecurity incursions, when other countries cannot.

"M. bovis is found in most countries, including Australia, this is a disease that we definitely don’t want and we should seek to eradicate it, if feasible.

"We’ve remained free of many pest animals and pest plants (weeds) and diseases that have decimated other country’s livestock industries. For the sake of our livestock industries and the economy, it’s crucial we act now to ensure this remains the case," Katie says.