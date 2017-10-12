Beef and Lamb NZ supports culling measures in M. Bovis fight

|
[ login or create an account ]
Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) supports the decision by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to depopulate the farms infected with Mycoplasma bovis (M. Bovis).
James Parsons, chairman of B+LNZ, said: "The decision will obviously have significant implications for the farm businesses and the rural communities affected by this disease outbreak and we wish to see all available support and compensation provided to those affected. We believe these measures are necessary to protect New Zealand cattle farms against this disease.
"New Zealand takes its biosecurity very seriously and is one of the few countries in the world where this disease isn’t endemic, so that's why the industry is willing to support such significant measures to keep it that way."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.