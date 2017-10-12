Beef and Lamb NZ supports culling measures in M. Bovis fight

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 15:33

Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) supports the decision by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to depopulate the farms infected with Mycoplasma bovis (M. Bovis).

James Parsons, chairman of B+LNZ, said: "The decision will obviously have significant implications for the farm businesses and the rural communities affected by this disease outbreak and we wish to see all available support and compensation provided to those affected. We believe these measures are necessary to protect New Zealand cattle farms against this disease.

"New Zealand takes its biosecurity very seriously and is one of the few countries in the world where this disease isn’t endemic, so that's why the industry is willing to support such significant measures to keep it that way."