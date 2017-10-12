KPMG to review Far North District Council procurement process

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 16:02

The Far North District Council has appointed international finance and audit company, KPMG, to review its procurement processes.

The Council has sent a five-member, Auckland-based team from KPMG New Zealand a list of all Council procurement contracts over the last two years. These include roading, water, information technology and all maintenance contracts. The team will review a number of procurements before delivering a report to the Council.

Mayor John Carter says the Council selected KPMG New Zealand to conduct the review from a field of 19 applicants.

"KPMG is one of the top four audit companies internationally. Our decision to go with its New Zealand arm was based on their innovative approach, extensive experience in local government and on price."

He says the aim of the review is to ensure that Council procurement procedures are fair, robust and transparent.

Elected members commissioned the review last June in response to concerns that a dispute with a local contractor had ended up in the High Court.