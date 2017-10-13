Two respected business leaders appointed to ATEED Board

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 11:54

Two highly experienced and respected business leaders - Glenys Coughlan and Evan Davies - have been appointed to the board of Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development Ltd (ATEED).

The duo will join the seven-strong ATEED Board on 1 November, replacing Norm Thompson - current deputy chairman - and Franceska Banga, who were both appointed as directors soon after ATEED’s inception in 2010 and whose tenures have finished.

Auckland Council’s Appointments and Performance Review Committee approved the appointments of the two new directors at its 25 September meeting following an independent selection process.

ATEED Board Chair David McConnell says: "I am delighted to welcome two people with a high level of governance and financial experience to the Board. Both Glenys and Evan know how to lead large and complex organisations, and will be great replacements for the outgoing Board members.

"Glenys brings extensive experience in the tourism and travel industries, including a career in strategic planning with Air New Zealand, and her time as Chief Executive of the Tourism Industry Association. That expertise will be valuable as we head into a new era of collaboration with industry and partners to drive Auckland’s tourism marketing.

"Evan has exceptional skills and experience in the broader visitor and property industries, which will be ideal as we expand our economic development programme amid Auckland’s unprecedented growth."

Evan Davies is the Managing Director of Todd Property Group Limited, Chair of the Capital Investment Committee and Chair of the Christchurch Hospital Redevelopment Partnership Group.

He is also a trustee of the Melanesian Mission Trust Board and Anglican Trust for Women and Children. Previously Mr Davies was Managing Director of Sky City Entertainment Group and General Manager of Brierley Properties.