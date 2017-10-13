Higgins awarded east Waikato contract

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 12:29

The NZ Transport Agency has awarded the contract for the management and maintenance of state highways in east Waikato to the national contractor Higgins.

The East Waikato Network Outcomes Contract covers highways through Matamata Piako, Hauraki and Coromandel.

Higgins will start the contract on November 1st.

NZTA’s Transport Systems Manager, Karen Boyt, says Higgins has a track record on other regional contracts in New Zealand and is well equipped to cover east Waikato.

"The region will be well serviced with the main depot in Morrinsville and additional bases in Kopu and Whitianga.

"We are committed to being responsive to issues on the roads so there will be purpose-built cyclic vehicles out on our roads, identifying and where practicable resolving issues. There will also be a dedicated heavy maintenance crew that will undertake more permanent repairs," Ms Boyt says.

Ms Boyt says monitoring traffic volumes and congestion will also be a key part of the contract.

"We’ve placed an emphasis on proactive traffic management.

If any road user sees a problem on our roads, they can call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) to alert the call centre team who will bring this to the attention of the Contractor.