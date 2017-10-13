Napier Business Breakfast early next month

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 14:03

The final Napier Business Breakfast for the year is coming up and this time we are offering the chance for you to hear from a speaker who’s all about time management.

Frances Benge, the CEO Of Cure Kids, promotes realistic working practices that allow her teams time with their families, playing sport and living their lives - without affecting the bottom line.

As the way we work continues its seismic shift from office-bound, eight-hour days to full-on, flexible and contactable at all times, how do we manage the competing pressures on our staff, and ourselves?

"The achievement of goals is a greater measure of success than the hours spent at a desk," says Frances. "And work life balance needs to be reflected from the top. Most of my own thinking is done on a daily morning walk before breakfast - combining exercise with mental processing of the day ahead helps put me in a more prepared space before I get to the office. Plus I keep flexible office hours to ensure others do the same."

Frances also believes in setting short term goals for long term success. "Ninety day goals ensure that every colleague has clarity on the contribution that they make and that ensures organisational success."

At the breakfast on Wednesday 8 November, Frances will take her learnings from 25 years at Pfizer (an international pharmaceutical company), as well as her inspirational role at Cure Kids, to encourage businesses to develop a culture of trust, set a vision everyone understands, and bring the whole team on the journey so that the next generation of leaders is built from within.

The Napier Business Breakfast series is organised by Napier City Council and events are offered to the business community of Hawke’s Bay quarterly. We encourage businesses large and small to attend and to learn from the range of inspiring business leaders who speak and lead discussion on a variety of topics.

Please join us for our final Napier City Council Business Breakfast for 2017 at the Napier Conference Centre.

When: Wednesday 8 November 2017

Time: Arrive 7am for a light breakfast, 7.30am speaker begins

Venue: Napier Conference Centre, Marine Parade

Cost: $20 per person

Bookings essential: Register by 3pm, Friday 3 November. Go to www.napier.govt.nz #businessbreakfast.