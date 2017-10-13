International recognition for top firm’s diversity leadership

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 14:49

MinterEllisonRuddWatts’ leadership towards greater gender diversity in the legal profession has seen the firm shortlisted for five categories in the Euromoney Legal Media Group Asia Women in Business Law Awards.

The awards celebrate the advancement of women in the legal industry in the Asia-Pacific region, with firms from New Zealand, Australia and greater Asia competing to take top honours.

MinterEllisonRuddWatts is a finalist in the following national firm award categories:

- Best in country

- Best gender diversity initiative

- Best firm for diversity

- Best mentoring programme

- Best firm for work-life balance

Firm awards are judged on the best initiatives for gender diversity, innovation, work-life balance, pro-bono work and talent management.

The firm’s Chair, Lloyd Kavanagh says: "We’re proud of this international recognition and our work to encourage greater diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We believe diversity delivers a competitive advantage as it facilitates innovation for our clients, and at the same time it recognises the societies in which we live and work.

"Our firm is committed to creating a diverse law firm - a team that offers diverse perspectives, experiences, cultures, genders and age - and business community for New Zealand’s future."

The firm is committed to diversity in all is forms and has a number of programmes that mentor and support women in law. The firm’s gender diversity statistics and policy leads New Zealand’s big firms taking the top spot with 13 women partners and the highest percentage across six firms surveyed by The National Business Review last month. Additionally 60 per cent of its workforce, 40 per cent of its Board and 53 per cent of is staff in supervisory positions are female.

Awards winners will be announced on Thursday 9 November 2017 at a dinner hosted at the JW Marriott Hotel in Hong Kong.