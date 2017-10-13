Russell McVeagh's finalists for Women in Business Law Awards

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 16:31

The IFLR has released its shortlist for the annual Euromoney Legal Media Group Asia Women in Business Law Awards, and Russell McVeagh is pleased to be included in seven Asia-wide award categories - the most of any New Zealand firm.

Partner Sarah Armstrong has been recognised as a finalist in the Best in Dispute Resolution category, and the firm has been shortlisted for the New Zealand Firm Award, Best Gender Diversity Initiative by National Firm, Best Firm for Diversity by National Firm, Most Innovative Firm, Best National Firm for Work-life Balance, and Best National Firm for Women in Business Law.

HR Director Lesley Elvidge says, "We are thrilled that the wide range of diversity and inclusion initiatives implemented at the firm have been acknowledged by the Euromoney Asia Women in Business Law Awards. We are proud of the progress we have made, especially over the last few years, however we recognise that there is still much to be done at our firm and in the legal profession generally to create a diverse and inclusive workforce. We are committed to furthering our diversity and inclusion agenda to achieve change in this area."

Initiatives include the Diversity Working Group which has been a catalyst in providing staff with a 'voice', the launch of a new parental leave policy, publishing the firm's first Corporate Social Responsibility Report, continued commitment to training and development programmes for staff of all levels and the implementation and encouragement to take advantage of flexible working technology. In addition, Russell McVeagh supports regular events such as 'Supper Club' and 'Breakfast Club' which provide a networking and professional development group for female lawyers and professionals.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in Hong Kong on Wednesday 9 November. The evening aims to celebrate the advancement of women in the legal profession throughout Asia and Australasia, as well as highlighting the best initiatives for innovation, gender diversity, work-life balance, pro bono work and talent management.

Russell McVeagh was named Most Innovative Firm and Best New Zealand Firm at last year's IFLR Asia Women in Business Law Awards 2016, and earlier this year won the IFLR New Zealand Law Firm of the Year. Partner Sarah Armstrong has also recently been named Disputes Star for New Zealand at Asialaw Asia-Pacific Dispute Resolution Awards 2017 in September.