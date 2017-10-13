Napier Port announces new Chief Executive

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 16:18

Napier Port has announced Todd Dawson as its new Chief Executive. Todd comes to Napier Port from Kotahi Logistics, where he has been for the last five years, the last two as General Manager BoxConnect, leading their strategic programmes and implementation of new ventures and strategic partnerships. He has over 20 years’ experience behind him and has previously held senior roles at IBM and Toll New Zealand.

Mr Dawson will join the Napier Port team in January after relocating from Auckland, and says he is looking forward to the new challenge.

"Napier Port is a vital link between central New Zealand businesses and world markets, and has a special place in the history of Hawke’s Bay. It’s an exciting time to join, and I’m delighted to have been appointed to the role."

"I’m looking forward to meeting the Napier Port team, as well as its community of customers and stakeholders." "Hawke’s Bay is a fantastic place to live and we can’t wait to settle in such a beautiful spot."

Napier Port Chairman Alasdair MacLeod welcomed Mr Dawson to the role. "It has been a lengthy process, and we’re pleased to have found the right person for the role. Our congratulations go out to Todd and we are looking forward to welcoming him and his family to Hawke’s Bay."

Mr Dawson replaces Garth Cowie, who is retiring from the role. Mr MacLeod paid tribute to Mr Cowie’s leadership, vision, and dedication over 18 years at the helm of Napier Port. "Under Garth’s leadership, Napier Port has seen 18 years of continuous growth and investment in infrastructure and capability. He has built a strong team around him and his vision has ensured that Napier Port is well-positioned for the future. "

"He leaves big shoes to fill, but I’m confident Todd brings the skill, acumen and tenacity we need to take Napier Port into the future."

Mr Cowie also welcomed the appointment. "I am immensely proud of the team we have here, the culture we have built, and everything we’ve achieved over the past two decades. Napier Port is well-positioned for the future, and I’m confident that I leave the company in the very capable hands of Todd."

"The Napier Port team are looking forward to working with Todd, and I know they will give him a warm welcome and their support."