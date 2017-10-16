Research by Beef and Lamb NZ looks into consumer decisions

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 08:58

Consumers are to be asked what attributes in beef and lamb are important to them in their purchase decisions in a research project led by Beef + Lamb New Zealand, Greenlea Premier Meats and Lincoln University’s Agribusiness and Economics Research Unit (AERU).

The research, which will be focused on high market potential states or cities in the US and China, will test consumers’ awareness of New Zealand red meat and gain an understanding of the attributes that are important to them.

The study also aims to understand the strength of consumer preferences for beef and lamb that carry the attributes that align with personal values and beliefs.

AERU will uncover the channels consumers use to research and purchase their beef and lamb and understand the importance of certification for animal welfare and environmental responsibility in driving purchasing decisions.

Sam McIvor, chief executive of B+LNZ, said the research reflected the organisation’s commitment to supporting the red meat sector to capture greater market value.

"Anecdotal evidence suggests consumers in many of New Zealand’s markets are willing to pay a premium for red meat produced with the attributes that align with their values and aspirations.

However, if we are asking farmers to make changes in response to what consumers are asking for, we need to be confident that those changes will be rewarded financially, that is, that any added costs on farm are more than compensated for in the market.

"The outcomes of this research will support the activation of the NZ red meat story being developed by B+LNZ and the commercial activities of this country’s meat companies."