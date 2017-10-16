Spark wireless broadband nominated for Broadband Pioneer Award

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 09:23

Spark’s innovative wireless broadband product has been recognised as a finalist in the World Communication Awards. The nomination is for the Broadband Pioneer category, which seeks out global best practice examples of companies that are changing the way that broadband is delivered in countries right around the world.

Mark Beder, Chief Operating Officer at Spark, says it’s especially great to be nominated in this category as it recognises the role we have played in changing the game for Kiwis.

"Wireless broadband redefines what we think of as ‘broadband’: a wireless solution with no complex installation process - all that’s needed is a good 4G mobile signal and a plug and play modem.

"We are growing our wireless broadband service on the strength of our world-class 4G network. The significant ongoing investment we are making in adding scale to this network is allowing us to add more and more customers onto wireless broadband, and to launch a mobile plan with unlimited data. Over the past year, we’ve launched 4.5G in around 15 locations and installed 200GB links on our Optical Transport Network (OTN) - Spark’s nationwide fibre backbone. These investments mean we’ve successfully managed a 200% increase in mobile data on the Spark network in the last year alone - with further massive growth expected.

"Many Kiwis have signed up for the simple, easy experience that wireless broadband offers. There are nearly 100,000 customers on the service in less than 2 years, which demonstrates Kiwis’ appetite for a wireless alternative. Wireless broadband customers respond as significantly more satisfied with the reliability, speed and overall performance of their broadband service than customers with copper broadband."

Spark’s Upgrade New Zealand strategy aims to get 85% of broadband customers off copper and onto the newer technologies of fibre and wireless broadband by 2020. The early success of wireless broadband for customers, combined with advances in mobile technology (such as the launch of 4.5G and preparation for 5G) will only increase speeds and capacity on the Spark mobile network. 12% of customers have already shifted across to wireless broadband - and Spark aims to have 20-25% migrate by 2020.

The winners of the World Communication Awards will be announced on 28 November in London.