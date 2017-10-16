Serko establishes U.S. presence with key appointment

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 12:47

Serko Ltd. (SKO.NZ), a leader in online travel booking and expense management for business, today announced the establishment of its U.S. operations and first appointment of Richard (Rich) Miller, to advance the interest that is occurring with Serko’s technology in the region.

Serko, who is the leading provider in Australasia, has set its sights on the Northern Hemisphere; intending to operate on the same model that it does locally by providing agile market developments, leading support services and state of the art travel and expense technology.

Serko CEO, Darrin Grafton said, "This is an exciting time for Serko as the business expands its global footprint, providing our existing customers with a choice of using our solution within these new markets. Our reseller partners, who in some cases already have agreements which cover the Northern Hemisphere, will soon be able to roll out a new and exciting solution that is already proven successful in Asia. The market needs choice and we know that our technology platform, that handles SME/SMB through to multi-national companies for both travel and expense, will present a great choice for the U.S. market."

Serko has employed Rich Miller as ‘General Manager of Sales, U.S. Market’ to maximise the opportunity in the region. Throughout various roles Rich has led marketing, acquisition and retention through to development and implementation of strategy, product offering, operation support and pricing. Rich was most recently General Manager of nuTravel and brings an array of experience of working directly in or with the U.S. travel industry. Rich spent 30+ years at American Express Travel in various leadership roles and was at the forefront of developing their successful online offering, which grew the business’s revenue significantly.

"We are pleased that Rich has chosen to join the Serko team. He was instrumental to nuTravel’s success, and involved with American Express Travel’s pivotal play in the early stages of entering the U.S. market. Rich has experienced our technology first-hand and is keen to show the U.S. market what a difference it can make. We are extremely excited to have someone of Rich’s influence and network as part of our team and we see this is the first step in establishing a presence across the U.S.", added Grafton.