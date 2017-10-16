Fiesta Sport Limited Edition now available

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 14:39

Ford New Zealand has released the Fiesta Sport Limited Edition. Arriving at dealerships throughout New Zealand this month, Fiesta Sport Limited Edition features a bold and sporty stripe pack, black wheels and a reverse camera.

"The Limited Edition is a great blend of sporty looks, performance and practicality," said Alex Brown, Marketing Manager, Ford New Zealand. "The wheels and stripe package give it an excellent presence on the road while the reverse camera is there to help with everyday driving. All this is on top of the small but mighty engine on of one of the best balanced chassis on the market - built for enjoying New Zealand roads."

The Fiesta Sport LE retails at $24,990 and is available in three colours - Frozen White, Absolute Black and Candy Red. As the name suggests, supply is limited with just 100 of the vehicles being available.

Award Winning Power

All Fiesta Sports feature the world-renowned Ford EcoBoost 1.0 engine - the 6-time winner of the International Engine of the Year "Best Engine under 1.0-litre" award. The EcoBoost 1.0 remains undefeated in that category since its launch in 2012 and is wildly popular in Europe; powering 1 in 5 Fords sold there.

Key Features

- Rear view camera

- Black Wheels

- Stripe Package

- Fuel Economy: 5.4L/100km-

- Ecomode

- 1.0 Litre EcoBoost GTDi (Gasoline Turbo Direct injection) petrol

o Power: 92kW @ 6,000 rpm

o Torque: 170 Nm @ 1,400-4,500 rpm

o CO2 emissions: 121 g/km

- Electric Power - Assisted Steering (EPAS)

- Safety rating - ANCAP 5 Star

- Seats - ISOFIX child seat attachments

- Trim - Partial leather

- Spoiler, Tints, Body kit - front and rear

- RRP: $24,990

- Figures obtained from controlled tests using ADR 81/02 (combined). Actual fuel consumption and emissions will depend on many factors including driving habits, prevailing conditions and your vehicles equipment, condition and use.