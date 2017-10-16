Newly released Mission Estate Rose awarded gold

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 15:20

Mission Estate is excited to announce the newly released 2017 Estate Rosé, has been awarded a gold medal at the 2017 New Zealand International Wine Show.

The release of the 2017 Estate Rosé is timed perfectly as the weather begins to warm up and summer is just around the corner. This wine, with its strawberry and floral aromas, is ideal to be shared over a fruit platter with family and friends on a warm, balmy evening.

Alex Roper, Winemaker at Mission Estate, says: "We’re absolutely thrilled, this is a great result and speaks of the quality of our Rosé throughout the entire winemaking process."

Due to the superbly warm summer that Hawke’s Bay experienced in 2016/17, the red grapes developed ripe and intense flavours and aromas. The fruit for this wine was specifically targeted for Rosé production, picked at optimal ripeness from premium Hawke’s Bay vineyards. "A unique and interesting blend of Malbec, Syrah, Merlot and Cabernet Franc went into this wine to give a complex bouquet and attractive pale pink hue," added Alex.

The Rosé category is showing exceptional growth, up 58.9% in value from the previous year. Missions’ recent success will only help drive that growth and popularity of the varietal even further.

Mission Estate Rose 2017 is available from the Cellar Door, online at missionestate.co.nz or at selected retailers. RRP $16