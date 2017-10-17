Over 100 jobs at risk in BNZ restructure - FIRST Union

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 07:50

More than 100 jobs are at risk at BNZ as the banking giant enters a "massive" restructure in its branch network.

FIRST Union, the union representing workers at BNZ and the country’s other major banks, is condemning the restructure as "unnecessary."

"It’s appalling that a wildly profitable bank like BNZ is looking to put so many people out of work," said FIRST Union spokesperson Tali Williams.

BNZ is proposing job and hours reductions for tellers in over 30 stores nationwide and everyday this number is growing. Changes have already occurred in some stores while other stores are still at the consultation stage.

"BNZ’s restructure impacts frontline tellers, the first people to help us when we walk into a branch. This isn’t just devastating for those staff who may lose their jobs but it’ll impact customers as well. When jobs go customer service suffers."

"BNZ is saying the introduction of Smart ATMs is making people obsolete. Sure, Smart ATM’s can assist if you want to make a deposit , but what about all the other reasons people visit a bank? Smart ATMs cannot approve loans, give financial advice, or help sort out a problem in someone’s accounts. Many customers still want face-to-face service. You only need to go into any branch to see there are lines out the door so there’s still a customer need."

"This is an uncertain time for BNZ workers and their families and bank workers across the country are asking ‘who’s next,’" said Williams.