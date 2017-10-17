Isentia appoints New Zealand Country Manager

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 08:16

Leading data intelligence business, Isentia, has today announced the appointment of a new Country Manager for New Zealand, Russ Horell.

Horell will be responsible for driving the development of the New Zealand market and helping Kiwi companies achieve more with Isentia’s range of services, including Media and Intelligence, Research and Insights, and Strategy and Content.

"As the only provider who can offer clients the confidence that the entire media landscape is covered, Isentia has many long term and loyal partnerships with our existing New Zealand clients. But we see a further opportunity for Kiwi companies to make better use of our data driven insights, and are excited by the results we can help them achieve. We’re bringing something entirely new to the table beyond the ‘keyword’ and our traditional monitoring service that has been the longstanding perception of our business. Part of my job will be to help our clients discover and leverage the many ways we can help them to inform better business decisions, and take action".

Horell has worked in the media intelligence industry for more than 10 years, having successfully led the Isentia business in Queensland, Australia for the past five years. In this role, he was responsible for the leadership of a dynamic team and establishing innovative partnerships, such as their work with the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, which sees Isentia as an Official Supplier to deliver cutting edge media intelligence services for the largest Australian sporting event this decade.

As he steps into the role of New Zealand Country Manager, Horell explains he’s relishing the opportunities in this next phase in his career.

"The New Zealand market has always interested me as it’s filled with great Isentia people and clients. I believe our key strength is in facilitating relationships to better understand what our clients are trying to achieve, and customising our services for that outcome. We aim to be a trusted advisor and an extension of our clients’ teams."

Horell joins Isentia’s existing key leadership team members including Client Services Director, Aden Bushell and Business Development Director, Raquel Climent, who have both started new roles as part of a recent realignment of the account management team, to help drive better service for clients and create stronger partnerships with them.