Clarity for customers in KiwiSaver document

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 09:12

Forsyth Barr’s Product Disclosure Statement for its Summer KiwiSaver scheme has again been awarded the WriteMark - the hallmark of document clarity and quality.

‘The WriteMark shows our long-term commitment to making this investment easy for our members to understand so they can make informed investment decisions,’ says Trish Oakley, Head of the Summer KiwiSaver scheme.

The statement has been updated since achieving the WriteMark for the first time last year. ‘To retain the WriteMark, a document needs to be reassessed each time it changes,’ says Lynda Harris, WriteMark founder and CE of Write Limited.

The new statement includes Forsyth Barr’s award for Boutique Manager of the Year in the 2017 FundSource Awards.

‘The statement is a living document, and as it changes we will continue to keep it up to the WriteMark standard,’ says Trish Oakley. ‘We are committed to ensuring that the statement remains transparent and accessible to KiwiSavers.’

Accessible information is a cornerstone for making wise decisions about investment, she says. ‘The statement clearly explains how Summer KiwiSaver works, its risks, and investors’ rights. ‘Through the clarity of our disclosure statement, we also aim to help inform and educate New Zealanders about investing.’

Lynda Harris says, ‘Information about investment affects decisions that have a far-reaching impact. Forsyth Barr has committed to clarity in a field that’s known for its complexity. Their members can be confident they’re investing with their eyes wide open.’

What the WriteMark means

The WriteMark is a quality mark awarded to documents written to a high standard of plain English. A document that carries the WriteMark:

- is clear and easy to read

- saves time

- builds goodwill between an organisation and the public.

The WriteMark logo shows that a document has been checked for clarity, grammar, and presentation against a rigorous standard.