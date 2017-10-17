Experts ask what globalising Chinese currency means for NZ

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 09:16

Experts from China, New Zealand and other parts of the world are gathering in Auckland next week to discuss the outcome of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the implications of China’s Renminbi (RMB) becoming a major currency of international trade.

The day-long event run by the New Zealand Contemporary China Research Centre will be held at the University of Auckland and draw on the expertise of scholars, financial analysts, economists and heads of Chinese-based international finance centres.

Acting director of the Contemporary China Research Centre, Victoria University of Wellington’s Dr Jason Young, says this will be the first opportunity following the 19th Party Congress to analyse China’s policy direction for the next five years and to better understand how financial reform will impact New Zealand trade and capital flows with China.

The six key speakers will lead discussion on the following questions:

- Will the 19th Party Congress bode well for the goal of deepening financial reform?

- What are the implications for the internationalisation of the Chinese financial sector?

- How will efforts to internationalise China’s globally underutilised currency impact New Zealand’s trade, capital flows and financial transactions with China?

What: ‘Financial Liberalisation and the Renminbi: Implications for New Zealand’

When: 9am-5pm, Wednesday 25 October

Where: Fale Pasifika, University of Auckland, City Campus, Auckland

Cost: $85/$50 unwaged/student

Tickets and registration: via Eventbrite