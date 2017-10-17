Telfords transfer to Taratahi celebrated in Balclutha

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 10:10

The transfer of the Telford to Taratahi was celebrated at the Balclutha campus this week.

The event was attended by local dignitaries, MP’s and board representatives of both Taratahi and the Telford farm board.

Taratahi CEO Arthur Graves says the addition of the Telford campus to Taratahi created the opportunity for a national provider of quality primary sector education at the sub-degree level.

"The Primary Sector sees consistency and sustainability of education as a priority and the addition of Telford to Taratahi gives students more options and pathways.

"Telford’s with its top class buildings and farms along with its history of excellent teaching and learning has consistently led to good employment outcomes for students. A distinctive feature to note is the equine facilities, providing a strong selling point to the equine community."

"The offering of the Maori and Pacifica Trades training in partnership with Whenua Kura has recently added an education option with great employment opportunities for students who complete. A Diploma of Agriculture course with its record of good employment outcomes will provide a flagship opportunity for students.

"We are delighted by the way the local community has supported the transfer - Telford is an importance community asset not only as an educational institution but also as an events venue. It is a very picturesque facility, which can be used for a variety of functions. We are delighted also that the Hokonui Runanga has embraced Telford and is an integral part of the community support the Whenua Kura students can look to ."

"We see a positive future for Telford as part of Taratahi and the specialist national organistaion that is growing out of these two organisations with proud legacies. We look forward to continuing Telford’s proud past through its ongoing contribution to the sector and to the Otago and Southland rural communities who have always been strong supporters."

Telford will hold a graduation for students on 24 November.