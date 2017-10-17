Banking Ombudsman Scheme releases full annual report

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 10:06

The Banking Ombudsman Scheme has released its full annual report detailing another successful year.

"We are really proud of what we have achieved this year"- said Banking Ombudsman, Nicola Sladden. "Our numbers show that we are helping more people, faster, with better service". Queries from customers are up 12% with the average timeframe to handle a dispute down.

"The continued trend of more cases, but less formal investigations shows that our priority on early resolution is making a difference for New Zealanders".

This is showing in our customer satisfaction results which are up from 78% to 82%, with one customer saying "I was surprised and delighted with the speed of the response."

"We are also really proud that this financial year 57% of our cases had a facilitated outcome agreed between the parties."

"We are continuing to work hard to make sure our free services are accessible to everyone, and to prevent disputes from happening in the first place."

The annual report can be read here: https://www.bankomb.org.nz/ckeditor_assets/attachments/521/bos_ar_2016-17.pdf