OCS Limited acknowledges cleaners for Thank Your Cleaner Day

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 15:53

Mopping up crime scenes, polishing the floors of schools and keeping public toilets fresh are just some of the tasks cleaners will be acknowledged for on Thank Your Cleaner Day tomorrow.

In New Zealand the cleaning industry is worth over $1 billion annually and employs nearly 40,000 people.

Facilities services company, OCS, has over 4000 staff working across New Zealand at more than 9300 offices, shops, warehouses, airports and more - from Kaitaia to Invercargill.

Managing Director Gareth Marriott says it’s great to formally acknowledge the team members and reinforce the fact they’re valued an appreciated - not just by OCS, but by their clients around the country.

"Cleaning is one of the most important industries in the world, yet most of the people undertaking this work are invisible to most. Cleaners work day, night, and weekends to keep our clients working environments clean, safe and hygienic."

"This is a great opportunity for New Zealanders to recognize and value the industry and the vital contribution to businesses and the wider community."

"Having a clean and hygienic work area contributes hugely to our overall health and wellbeing." Mr Marriott says

Functions for cleaners scheduled include an afternoon tea at the Mangere Refugee Resettlement Centre, a morning tea at Waikato University and one at Hawkes Bay hospital. Functions are also being held at Air New Zealand, Auckland Airport, Karcher, The Warehouse Group Head Office, Christchurch Airport and Auckland Museum.