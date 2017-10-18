Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

White Robe Lodge Handicap retains group status

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 08:55

The White Robe Lodge Handicap at Wingatui has avoided being downgraded to listed status for the 2017-18 season.

The New Zealand Pattern Committee (NZPC) originally downgraded the 1600m race from Group III status but has now agreed to maintain the Group III rating this season, after the Otago Racing Club (ORC) decided that the race would be run at weight-for-age.

The change in the conditions, from a handicap to weight-for-age, formed part of the ORC’s submissions when the club requested that the original decision be reviewed.

The NZTR Review Panel considered that the change might improve the quality of the race and referred the race back to the NZPC for re-consideration.

The NZPC met on Tuesday and decided not to downgrade the White Robe, as a result of the change in conditions.

However, the committee noted that this would be the final opportunity for the race to get the quality of field required to retain its group rating.

