Job advertisements rise slightly in September 2017

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 10:08

The number of online job advertisements remained steady with an increase of 0.4 per cent in September 2017 and 9.6 per cent over the year, according to the latest Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) Jobs Online report.

MBIE’s Labour Market Trends manager Nita Zodgekar says the largest occupation increases were for labourers (up 1.1 per cent) and machinery drivers (up 0.9 per cent). Overall, the largest increase was in the low skilled occupation (up 0.5 per cent).

Over the month, the strongest growth was in Otago/Southland (up 1.3 per cent), followed by Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay (up 0.9 per cent).

"Over the year, the number of vacancies increased in all ten regions," says Ms Zodgekar.