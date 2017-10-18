Canterbury businesses recognised for their conservation successes

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 13:29

The Department of Conservation has praised Canterbury businesses for getting involved in conservation and helping to make a difference for our native wildlife and habitats.

Two businesses were presented with awards by DOC Director General Lou Sanson at a Christchurch gathering last night of local business leaders and local government agencies to mark Conservation Week.

Hornby Veterinary Clinic along with Lamb and Hayward Funeral Directors received the awards which recognise their outstanding work with injured wildlife and Åtukaikino Reserve, respectively.

"The Department simply could not achieve its objectives without the support of businesses," Lou Sanson explained. "It’s important to take time to acknowledge the dedication local businesses show to conservation."

This year marks 25 years since Lamb and Hayward first began restoration on what is now Åtukaikino Reserve and has been dubbed ‘The Living Memorial’. A native tree is planted for every funeral arranged and the site is also a gateway to Christchurch, with its location at the northern approach to the city.

"For us, this award represents a long-standing relationship with the Department of Conservation," said Lamb and Hayward’s Stephen Parkyn. "We have great plans lined up for continuing this partnership over the next decade. Our work at Åtukaikino is one of the things that our client families really value about Lamb and Hayward."

Hornby Veterinary Clinic has spent many hours treating numerous species of wildlife, including kereru, yellow-eyed penguins, tui, kea and several petrel species.

The Clinic’s Dr Andrew Hay told the gathering that that the partnership with the Department allows staff at the clinic to use their skills more widely. "We get to apply our skills to endangered species that others often do not get the opportunity to work with," he shared. "It really engages our staff, keeping them dedicated and motivated. We are delighted to offer our expertise and give back to our wider environment."

Conservation Week runs from 14-22 October and this year’s theme is ‘Love My Backyard’. For more information visit www.conservationweek.org.nz