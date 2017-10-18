Hyundai's new Kona set to arrive to strong demand

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 13:34

Hyundai’s new small SUV, the Kona - named after the iconic region of the Hawaiian Islands that’s famous for attracting Ironman competitors and intrepid Coffee connoisseurs alike, is about to arrive in New Zealand.

Designed for those who have a sense of urban adventure at heart, the Kona launches at Hyundai dealers throughout New Zealand on November 1.

Hyundai New Zealand General Manager Andy Sinclair says the level of awareness and interest among consumers has been "quite phenomenal".

"This is a significant new model in the growing small-SUV segment and we knew people would respond to its size, styling and class leading on-board technologies. What we weren’t really expecting was for people to be putting down deposits before pricing and specification details were even finalised" he said.

Mr Sinclair said he has two promises for Kona customers: the model range will begin with a "super sharp" price, starting from $31,990 RRP; which represents the best level of standard equipment of any entry model Kona in the southern hemisphere.

In particular, he added, every Kona will arrive with a full complement of the latest in safety equipment. Hyundai’s array of active safety technologies, known as SmartSenseTM, include the radar-based Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Collision Warning and Driver Attention Warning

"Our focus on safety goes hand in hand with our approach to fitting every new Kona with the very latest in safety equipment and other technologies - all aimed at ensuring that every new owner is protected by the best possible safety systems available."

The range will feature two trim packages on both a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated two-wheel drive version and 1.6-litre turbo engine All-Wheel Drive model. There will be nine exterior colour options, including striking new orange and blue hues plus an optional black roof to create an appealing two-tone finish.

The Elite will come packed with full leather interior, heated electric front seats, wireless smartphone charging, heads up display, LED Headlights and 18" alloy wheels. Full pricing and specification will be released at the Asia Pacific Media Launch which is being held in the North Island on October 24 and 25.

Test drive bookings can be made through the all new Hyundai.co.nz website - an option the company expects customers to use more and more and one that Mr Sinclair says "perfectly fits our focus on providing a great customer experience".

"As a New Zealand-owned company, we have a close and enduring relationship with our customers and dealers that stretches across decades of excellent service and great vehicles. As Kona arrives we want to equip those who seek to discover experiences in their own backyard with a vehicle that does everything they need it to" Mr Sinclair said.

For more information on the all-new Hyundai Kona, visit http://www.hyundai.co.nz/suv/kona