New cruise ship data product released

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 13:55

Stats NZ has today released the first cruise ship traveller statistics, providing information on the number of cruise ship passengers and crew arriving and departing New Zealand over the past three years.

MBIE has been working closely with Stats NZ for several months to bring together reliable data on the total number of cruise ship passengers who visit New Zealand, and their spending. Stats NZ is expected to release expenditure figures in December this year.

Updated figures will be published annually.

Key findings of the Cruise ship passenger statistics:

222,000 cruise ship passengers visited New Zealand in the June 2017 year, down seven per cent from the June 2016 year. This was due to a fall in the number of winter cruises in 2017.

Fifty per cent of all cruise ship passengers to New Zealand were Australian citizens, while 18 per cent were United States citizens, and nine per cent were citizens of the United Kingdom. New Zealanders made up seven per cent of cruise ship passengers.

Three quarters of cruise ship passengers to New Zealand were aged 50-79 in the June 2017 year, with the median age of 65.

Four of every five cruise ship passengers to New Zealand in 2017 visited Auckland. Roughly three quarters visited Fiordland, Dunedin, and Wellington. Roughly two thirds visited Tauranga and a Canterbury port (mainly Akaroa).