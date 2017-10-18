REINZ and Start Social announce partnership for social media training

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 14:14

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is delighted to announce that today it is launching a partnership with Start Social to provide discounted social media training for its 15,000 plus members across the country.

Agents have been asking REINZ for guidance and help on how best to use social media for some time now and this partnership is the first step in looking to provide specialised training in this space that meets the REAA non-verifiable training requirements.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: "With more and more people turning to social media platforms when looking to purchase property, it’s imperative that our members are seen as experts in this space which is why we’ve formed this partnership with social media experts, Start Social.

"New Zealand has more than 3.2 million active daily users on Facebook, 1.2 million Instagram users, 1.9 million YouTube daily users and 529,000 Twitter users, so the use of social media as part of the overall marketing of a property makes absolute sense and it’s an excellent place to reach potential purchasers who are extremely active in this space," continues Norwell.

Wendy Thompson, Chief Executive at Start Social says: "Social media done well is incredibly powerful but social media done half-well can be fatal to a business. It is a specialist proficiency that requires knowledge of the rules, language and skills. Our online course tailored specifically for real estate agents shows them exactly what they need to do to become experts in this space.

"Social media is a powerful tool for agents to reach buyers and sellers in the market right now, and help you build a strong personal brand for future opportunities. Start Social will teach you how to use Facebook and Instagram targeting to talk to prospective buyers and sellers in your area meaning there is no more wasted advertising on the wrong people. You will also find out how to grow your personal brand, so people come to you first. Throughout the course, Start Social has professionals online from 9am to 9pm to help you with any questions that you may have while completing your learning," she continues.

REINZ Members should visit https://reinz.co.nz/member-benefits for more information and to receive the special code for discounted training.