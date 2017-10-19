Jupl launches wearable healthcare technology in Australia

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 08:55

Jupl, an innovative New Zealand software company, today announced it has partnered with The Illawarra Retirement Trust (IRT) to trial the latest in wearable health technology.

Jason Malone, Chief Executive, IRT Care, says the trial is an initial pilot to test the latest in wearable healthcare technology.

"Our goal is to deliver the best quality healthcare possible. This pilot programme is the next step in delivering improved aged healthcare, by providing our residents with the latest technologies that will allow them to enjoy a better quality of life," said Malone.

Central to the trial is Jupl’s application running on Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatches. The Gear S3 is the first smartwatch to ship with an embedded SIM, meaning it is essentially a mobile phone and doesn’t require any other device or phone for transmitting information. The Jupl application integrates with the Samsung watch and Cisco’s Jasper cloud service to deliver wearable healthcare technology that provides 24/7 monitoring and support for the wearer.

Gui Feijo, Jupl’s General Manager in Australia, said, "We integrated the Samsung smartwatch into our health and safety platform to provide a fully mobile solution for aged care providers such as IRT. The service will enable IRT to connect residents, who may be in an emergency situation, to IRT’s central monitoring facility at the press of a button. It also sends the wearer’s location, as well as critical health data, to IRT and/or family members through the combination of the Jupl app and web portal."

This new healthcare technology was developed following an intensive international collaboration between Spark NZ, Samsung and Cisco Jasper, alongside New Zealand software company Jupl.

According to Jupl co-founder and CEO Alan Brannigan, international cooperation has been a key factor in the success of the project to date.

"Such a collaboration between several international partners involved thousands of hours of work, pushing the boundaries of innovation in the way technology is traditionally utilised and developed. This has provided us with a fully scalable global distribution model and is game-changing technology."

"This solution has been made possible, in large part, by the roaming capability embedded in the M2M SIM solution provided by Spark, and managed with the IoT connectivity platform provided by Cisco Jasper," said Brannigan.

This is the first time that the Jupl solution has been deployed in Australia. It has been available in New Zealand for some time, and is now also trialling it in the United States and South America.