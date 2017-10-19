Dumpling supplier to pay more than $15,000 for employment breaches

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 09:16

A dumpling supplier in Christchurch has been ordered to pay more than $15,000 by the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) after a Labour Inspectorate investigation found breaches.

Dai’s Food Limited failed to keep holiday and leave records, provide employment agreements for all employees, correctly pay public holidays, and unlawfully deducted wages.

"Every employer must meet their obligations under New Zealand employment law, there are no excuses," says Labour Inspectorate regional manager Loua Ward.

"There are many resources to help them do so, whether they look online at employment.govt.nz, to tools such as business.govt.nz’s Employment Agreement Builder, or to the ministry’s call centre."

Dumplings from the company go to many restaurants and supermarkets in Christchurch, with Dai’s Food Limited connected as a founder and supplier to the Aunty Dai’s Dumplings chain.

"We want to be able to leave businesses to do their business, rather than bringing them through the ERA because of record keeping failures.

"Failure to meet obligations can mean penalties, restricted access to migrant labour, and damage to the reputation of your business."

MBIE encourages anyone concerned about their employment situation, or the situation of someone they know, to call 0800 20 90 20 where they can report their concerns in a safe environment.

You can read the full ERA determination online: http://apps.employment.govt.nz/determinations/PDF/2017/2017_NZERA_Christchurch_172.pdf