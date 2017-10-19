Retail spending remains on a high in Hastings

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 10:00

Retail spending continues on a high in Hastings, with an increase of near nine per cent compared to the same three months last year.

That was on the back of an almost 10 per cent rise in the previous quarter.

Havelock North spending increased by just over nine per cent on the same period the previous year.

The MarketView quarterly report for the three months ended September 30 showed that spending reached $47.6 million across the Hastings City Centre and $29.3m in Havelock North.

Visitors to the area contributed to the Hastings central city increase, with spending by New Zealanders from outside of the region up by seven per cent on the same period last year. Hastings cardholders increased their spending by 7.7 per cent; Napier and Central Hawke’s Bay cardholders by almost 11.5 per cent.

MarketView based its reports on electronic card transactions with adjustments made to allow for cash and hire purchase payments.

The most recent increases continued the trend of more than a year now, said Hastings District council’s economic development and urban affairs committee chairman Damon Harvey.

"The sustained growth has settled in which is a very good sign for our district and wider region," he said.

"If we look across our regional economy - at the results of the Port of Napier, the rise in visitor numbers through the airport and our buoyant horticultural industry - we can’t be anything but pleased."

Council continues to put a strong focus on increasing the vibrancy and vitality in the main shopping centres. "That’s about events; the coming ‘pocket parks’ in the centre of Hastings; celebrating our public art - it all adds up to a place our families and visitors love to spend time in."