Air New Zealand named world's top airline by Condé Nast Traveler

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 10:30

Air New Zealand has been named Top Airline in the World by prestigious US magazine Condé Nast Traveler in its 30th annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

More than 300,000 readers submitted ratings and comments for the awards which rank the best hotels, cities, islands, airlines, airports and cruise lines in the world, with votes collected for 158 airlines worldwide.

The luxury and lifestyle travel magazine cited Air New Zealand's close attention to seat comfort, with ample legroom on its wide-body planes. It also praised the Economy Skycouch product in the Economy cabin which is a row of three seats which easily convert into a flat surface for rest, relaxation or play. It also commended the airline for serving customers award-winning New Zealand wine.

Air New Zealand Chief Marketing and Customer Officer Mike Tod says it’s terrific to be named the Top Airline in the World by readers of Condé Nast Traveler.

"This latest award is a testament to the consistent hard work of our 11,800 staff right around the world and is also a reflection of our continued investment in the customer experience in the past few years on the ground, inflight and through our digital channels."

Air New Zealand has also been named AirlineRating’s.com Airline of the Year for 2017 and was awarded Australasia’s Leading Airline for the ninth year in a row at the prestigious World Travel Awards earlier this year.