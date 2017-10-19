Local retailers can help with safety this Christmas - Retail NZ

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 10:42

With just over two months until Christmas, Retail NZ is urging customers to think about safety when they do their Christmas shopping, and to #shoplocal.

"There's lots of great products out there for Christmas, and local retailers will be able to help you out by making sure you're getting everything you need to keep the family safe this Christmas," Greg Harford, Retail NZ's General Manager for Public Affairs said today.

"If you're buying a chainsaw for dad, it's a good idea to make sure he's got the necessary safety gear; and if you're buying a bike for the kids, they'll also need a helmet if they're going to ride legally on the road. No matter who you're buying for, it's always a good idea to check with the retailer as to whether there's any special safety kit that you also need to operate presents safely. If you've got young kids, it pays to check that toys are appropriate for the age groups - and it's really important to keep batteries secure where they can't accidentally be swallowed.

"There's a whole range of reasons to shop local, including the fact that items brought from New Zealand will meet minimum safety standards, and your local retailer will be best placed to tell you if there's anything special you need to know about your purchase. Getting this information at the time you buy will mean that you don't run into problems down the track.

"In the lead-up to Christmas, Retail NZ recommends that customers shop from a reputable New Zealand store or website, and check with the retailer about any safety gear you might also need."